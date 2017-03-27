New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Legal Limit, Police Say
There are 1 comment on the The New Rochelle Daily Voice story from Yesterday, titled New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Legal Limit, Police Say.
A traffic stop on I-87 led to a DWI charge for a New Rochelle man, who was operating his vehicle with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, according to state police. Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27, police stopped 35-year-old Robert Matthews on I-87 in Yonkers for a traffic violation.
#1 Yesterday
you do the crime you pay the price
