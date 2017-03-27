New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly ...

New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Legal Limit, Police Say

There are 1 comment on the The New Rochelle Daily Voice story from Yesterday, titled New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Legal Limit, Police Say. In it, The New Rochelle Daily Voice reports that:

A traffic stop on I-87 led to a DWI charge for a New Rochelle man, who was operating his vehicle with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, according to state police. Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27, police stopped 35-year-old Robert Matthews on I-87 in Yonkers for a traffic violation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
33stenbrian

New Rochelle, NY

#1 Yesterday
you do the crime you pay the price
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14) Wed Pooja Gor ka beta 10
News Summer in NYC: Movies to watch under the stars (Jul '11) Tue Sip_paint_shop 21
News Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic... Mar 25 A Man Named Lemcheck 19
News NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting... Jan '17 333stenbrian 1
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Jan '17 Kar 85
Yonkers Music Thread (Jan '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 12
Confession Oct '16 Michael Young 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC