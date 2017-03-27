There are on the The New Rochelle Daily Voice story from Yesterday, titled New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Legal Limit, Police Say. In it, The New Rochelle Daily Voice reports that:

A traffic stop on I-87 led to a DWI charge for a New Rochelle man, who was operating his vehicle with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, according to state police. Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27, police stopped 35-year-old Robert Matthews on I-87 in Yonkers for a traffic violation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.