Management of Yonkers building destroyed by fire to meet with displaced residents

More than 100 people displaced by a major fire in Yonkers will have a chance to speak with the management team in charge of their More than 100 people displaced by a major fire in Yonkers will have a chance to speak with the management team in charge of their destroyed building. YONKERS - More than 100 people displaced by a major fire in Yonkers will have a chance to speak with the management team in charge of their destroyed building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.