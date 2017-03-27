Management of Yonkers building destro...

Management of Yonkers building destroyed by fire to meet with displaced residents

YONKERS - More than 100 people displaced by a major fire in Yonkers will have a chance to speak with the management team in charge of their destroyed building.

