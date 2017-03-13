Man Accused Of Dealing Drugs In Yonkers Makes Police 'Most Wanted' List

Nearly a year after he was accused of drug charges, Yonkers detectives continue their investigation into the whereabouts of Warren Shealy, who is among the Police Department's " most wanted ." According to police, on April 8 last year, the 30-year-old Shealy, "is wanted for the crime of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree in Yonkers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.