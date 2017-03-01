Man Accused Of Assault Among Yonkers ...

Man Accused Of Assault Among Yonkers Police Department's 'Most Wanted'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

More than four months after he allegedly committed second-degree assault, Yonkers detectives continue their investigation into the whereabouts of Wayne Robinson, who is among the Police Department's " most wanted ." According to police, on Oct. 20 last year, the 48-year-old Robinson committed an assault, "with the intent to cause serious physical injury to another person."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Wed 33stenbrian 1
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Mon StreetBrat 3,379
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y... Feb 22 Jokerman 1
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC