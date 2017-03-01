Man Accused Of Assault Among Yonkers Police Department's 'Most Wanted'
More than four months after he allegedly committed second-degree assault, Yonkers detectives continue their investigation into the whereabouts of Wayne Robinson, who is among the Police Department's " most wanted ." According to police, on Oct. 20 last year, the 48-year-old Robinson committed an assault, "with the intent to cause serious physical injury to another person."
