Man Accused Of Assault Among Yonkers ...

Man Accused Of Assault Among Yonkers Police Department's 'Most Wanted'

Friday

Years after he allegedly committed second-degree assault, Yonkers detectives continue their investigation into the whereabouts of Joaquin Arevalo, who is among the Police Department's " most wanted ." According to police, on March 3, 2012, the 23-year-old Arevalo committed an assault, "with the intent to cause serious physical injury to another person."

