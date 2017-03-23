Man Accused Of Assault Among Yonkers Police Department's 'Most Wanted'
Years after he allegedly committed second-degree assault, Yonkers detectives continue their investigation into the whereabouts of Joaquin Arevalo, who is among the Police Department's " most wanted ." According to police, on March 3, 2012, the 23-year-old Arevalo committed an assault, "with the intent to cause serious physical injury to another person."
