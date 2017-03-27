Local Vietnam vets honored for servic...

Local Vietnam vets honored for service during war

Local veterans were honored outside of Yonkers City Hall on Wednesday during a national day of recognition for those who fought in the Vietnam War. The Yonkers Department of Veterans Affairs paid tribute to those who fought and made the ultimate sacrifice in the war.

