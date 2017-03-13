Levy Series kicks off with some upset winners
YONKERS, NY , Saturday, March 18, 2017-Yonkers Raceway's George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series for Free-For-Allers began Saturday night, with a quartet of $50,000 divisions over a 'sloppy' surface. The opening event saw 3-2 choice Missile J charge from sixth in the lane to win going away in 1:54.1. Unhurried from post position No.
