Lawmakers, environmentalists seek to halt Hudson River barge plan
Lawmakers and environmentalists say they are taking steps to stop the Coast Guard's plan to put more barges in the Hudson River. The U.S. Coast Guard's proposal centers on plans to create 10 new anchor barges and 43 additional anchorage berths on the Hudson River, from Yonkers to Kingston.
