Hudson Valley Officials Propose Legislation Against Barge Anchorage Sites

The U.S. Coast Guard proposal that would create anchorage sites for barges along the Hudson River continues to be much-maligned by both local homeowners and elected officials in New York. Hudson Valley officials came together at the Yonkers waterfront on Monday to announce additional legislation that would stop the Coast Guard's proposal that includes the installation of 16 anchor berths across 715 acres on the water between Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry.

