Hogs4Hope raises money for kids in need

Hogs4Hope raises money for kids in need

13 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The fundraiser at Yonkers Brewery was part of a larger event that kicks off in April called "Hogs4Hope" which raises money to help kids with cancer. "Hogs4Hope" is a motorcycle benefit event to raise awareness and funding for the Ronald McDonald House of New York City and the Aidan Jack Seeger Foundation," says Lt.

Yonkers, NY

