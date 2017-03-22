H Mart Sets Grand Opening In Yonkers; Chain Specializes In Asian Foods
H Mart, a supermarket chain that specializes in Asian foods and fresh seafood, is opening a new location in Yonkers in April. H Mart, while specializing in Asian foods and produce, also carries standard supermarket items.
