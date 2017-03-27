Former Staten Island convent to become a boutique hotel
A former convent in St. George that was originally earmarked for market-rate apartments is now being designed to take shape as a boutique hotel, according to the property owner. The building at 78 Fort Place, formerly a convent built in 1962 and inhabited by the Daughters of St. Paul order of nuns, was the subject of controversy in recent years when a state-funded residence for 59 mentally ill patients was being planned for the site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red rail (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Bojangle
|35
|Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|2
|South Bleeker Street (May '08)
|12 hr
|glam-girrl
|77
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Wed
|33stenbrian
|1
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Pooja Gor ka beta
|10
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan '17
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC