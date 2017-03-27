Former Staten Island convent to becom...

Former Staten Island convent to become a boutique hotel

A former convent in St. George that was originally earmarked for market-rate apartments is now being designed to take shape as a boutique hotel, according to the property owner. The building at 78 Fort Place, formerly a convent built in 1962 and inhabited by the Daughters of St. Paul order of nuns, was the subject of controversy in recent years when a state-funded residence for 59 mentally ill patients was being planned for the site.

