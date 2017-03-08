FBI Offers Reward In String Of Westch...

FBI Offers Reward In String Of Westchester Homicides

Read more: The Port Chester Daily Voice

The FBI announced Tuesday that it's adding its muscle and up to $5,000 rewards to help Mount Vernon officials solve five open homicide cases. To do so, the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Gang Task Force is asking for the public's help in solving the homicides that run from 2011 to 2016, FBI officials said.

