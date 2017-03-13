Extensive damages complicates search ...

Extensive damages complicates search for cause of fatal Yonkers fire

Yonkers officials say damage from the fatal fire at 1 Hawley Terrace is so extensive that it may be impossible to determine what caused it. Yonkers fire officials say they are still investigating the fire at 1 Hawley Terrace, but say they think the fire started in the fifth-floor apartment of a man identified as Robert Reilly.

