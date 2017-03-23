Enormous 2-Foot-Long Pizza Slice Redefines Filling
The Pizza Barn , located in Yonkers, N.Y., is selling a monstrous two-foot-long slice of pizza that goes for $10. The item, which can come with toppings, has been on the menu for awhile now and last year Pizza Barn owner Angelo DeLuca explained to WPIX how he got the inspiration for the enormous slice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|Sat
|Rukhsar Rehman ka...
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Sat
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|Mar 24
|La Ciguapa
|212
|Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw...
|Mar 24
|25or6to4
|1
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Mar 22
|Mrwalkingtrophy
|1,495
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
|Nuri Harrigan of Teaneck Hates NYC and its people
|Mar 18
|Nutella
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC