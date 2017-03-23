Enormous 2-Foot-Long Pizza Slice Redefines Filling

The Pizza Barn , located in Yonkers, N.Y., is selling a monstrous two-foot-long slice of pizza that goes for $10. The item, which can come with toppings, has been on the menu for awhile now and last year Pizza Barn owner Angelo DeLuca explained to WPIX how he got the inspiration for the enormous slice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.