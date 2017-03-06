Empress Ambulance Services Among County's 'Outstanding Family Businesses'
Empress Ambulance Services Inc., based in Yonkers, was recognized as of one of Westchester County's most outstanding family-owned businesses at an awards ceremony in White Plains. Empress Ambulance was one of 26 businesses in Westchester County and Fairfield County, Conn.
