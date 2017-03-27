Darien Police Charge NY Man With Thre...

Darien Police Charge NY Man With Threatening To Kill Ex-Girlfriend

A man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend last summer was arrested on multiple charges and held on $250,000 bond, Darien police said. Antonio Lucaine, 26, of 54 Church St. in Yonkers, was arrested March 20 on six counts of violation of a protective order and second-degree threatening.

