Crews clear snow in Yonkers ahead of St. Patrick's Day parade

Crews spent the morning removing snow from McClean Avenue to prepare it for the thousands expected to attend this Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade. By the afternoon, Yonkers DPW workers had relocated to Midland Avenue with dump trucks, tractors and flatbeds to cart away the snow still coating sidewalks and secondary roads from Tuesday's blizzard.

