Court Orders New York to Release Millions for Struggling Schools
A New York appeals court ordered the Cuomo administration last week to release $69 million in grants already promised to schools on the state's "persistently struggling" list, a designation for schools with consistently weak academic performance. The state budget office, at the direction of Robert Mujica, froze the money after nine schools made enough improvements to get off the state's "persistently struggling" list.
