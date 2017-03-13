Condo owners salvage belongings after Yonkers fire
Condo owners at 1 Hawley Terrace returned to their homes with a firefighter escort Thursday to salvage whatever they could carry after an early morning fire devastated the building on Wednesday. Nearly a dozen people who lived in the six-story building spent the night at the Police Athletic League's makeshift shelter.
