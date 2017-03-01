Bronxville High School Students Collaborate With Sarah Lawrence College
Bronxville High School students hosted a group of Sarah Lawrence College students to discuss a variety of volunteer opportunities in the area. BRONXVILLE, N.Y. -- Students from Sarah Lawrence College were recently invited to Bill Meyer's Humanities Research Seminar class at Bronxville High School to help his students -- who have been examining issues related to education and injustice -- gain a deeper understanding of community partnerships and service.
