Bronxville High School Students Colla...

Bronxville High School Students Collaborate With Sarah Lawrence College

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Bronxville High School students hosted a group of Sarah Lawrence College students to discuss a variety of volunteer opportunities in the area. BRONXVILLE, N.Y. -- Students from Sarah Lawrence College were recently invited to Bill Meyer's Humanities Research Seminar class at Bronxville High School to help his students -- who have been examining issues related to education and injustice -- gain a deeper understanding of community partnerships and service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) 51 min yidfellas v USA 3
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) 1 hr Pablo 49
New Rochelle (Sep '07) 8 hr joni rodman 3,380
Bronx Thu Tennessee 1
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Mar 1 33stenbrian 1
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y... Feb 22 Jokerman 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,106 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC