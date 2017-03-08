Bill Mooney Steps Down As Westchester...

Bill Mooney Steps Down As Westchester's Economic Development Director

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Bedford Daily Voice

After nearly a decade serving as a key member in Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino's administration, Director of Economic Development William M. Mooney, III is stepping down from his position to take a job in banking. On Friday, Mooney told Daily Voice what he told Astorino more than a month ago: he is resigning from the position he has held since June 2014 to become the Senior Vice President Group Director at Signature Bank, based out of White Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bedford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Sat Elina L 1,493
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Sat Elina L 211
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Mar 9 KCBayside 53
Top 10 best Bronx Nyc neighborhoods (Mar '12) Mar 9 LisaWM 7
Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10) Mar 8 Mets 229
real topics needed not b s Mar 4 open your brain 1
News Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel... Mar 4 33stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Westchester County was issued at March 13 at 4:18AM EDT

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC