Audi, Porsche Are Tops In Consumer Reports' Annual Rankings
Audi, Porsche, BMW and Lexus are the best-performing brands in Consumer Reports' annual rankings, but lower-priced options aren't far behind. Subaru, Kia, Mazda, Honda and Buick also made it into the organization's top ten brands for 2017.
