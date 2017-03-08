Astorino Unveils Westchester's African American History, Heritage Guide

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino last month joined Barbara Edwards, Esq., Chair of the Westchester County African American Advisory Board at the Jay Heritage Center in Rye, to unveil the new Westchester County Guide to African American History and Heritage and to announce this year's Trailblazer Award winners. "Black History Month is a time to celebrate and reflect on the many contributions African Americans have made throughout the United States," said Astorino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.