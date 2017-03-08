Astorino Unveils Westchester's Africa...

Astorino Unveils Westchester's African American History, Heritage Guide

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Rye Daily Voice

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino last month joined Barbara Edwards, Esq., Chair of the Westchester County African American Advisory Board at the Jay Heritage Center in Rye, to unveil the new Westchester County Guide to African American History and Heritage and to announce this year's Trailblazer Award winners. "Black History Month is a time to celebrate and reflect on the many contributions African Americans have made throughout the United States," said Astorino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Sat Elina L 1,493
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Sat Elina L 211
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Mar 9 KCBayside 53
Top 10 best Bronx Nyc neighborhoods (Mar '12) Mar 9 LisaWM 7
Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10) Mar 8 Mets 229
real topics needed not b s Mar 4 open your brain 1
News Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel... Mar 4 33stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Westchester County was issued at March 13 at 4:18AM EDT

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC