Arduous task of digging out begins in Yonkers
The big dig out got underway Wednesday in Yonkers after Tuesday's nor'easter left the city covered in snow. Residents like Karin Doran spent Wednesday struggling to get her car free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|building seven
|4
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Elina L
|1,493
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|Mar 11
|Elina L
|211
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|KCBayside
|53
|Top 10 best Bronx Nyc neighborhoods (Mar '12)
|Mar 9
|LisaWM
|7
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|Mar 8
|Mets
|229
|real topics needed not b s
|Mar 4
|open your brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC