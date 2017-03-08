Alert Employee Helps Nab Home Depot L...

Alert Employee Helps Nab Home Depot Larceny Suspect In Mount Pleasant

An "alert" Home Depot employee in Hawthorne helped police catch a larceny suspect earlier this week, leading to the arrest of a man from Hartsdale. On Monday, March 6, police were dispatched to the store for a reported larceny.

