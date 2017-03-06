Accused Burglar Remains On Yonkers Police Department's 'Most Wanted' List
Nearly two years after he allegedly burglarized a city home, Yonkers detectives continue their investigation into the whereabouts of Leo Shabazz Lovell, who is among the Police Department's " most wanted ." According to police, on June 27, 2015, Lovell "knowingly and unlawfully entered and remained in a residence with the intention of committing a crime therein."
