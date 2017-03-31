8 Democrats Reject County Executive A...

8 Democrats Reject County Executive Astorinoa s Kensico Dam Hockey Rink Effectively Killing the Plan

Friday Mar 31 Read more: White Plains CitizeNetReporter

After hearing from Astorino Administration officials and outside consultants, 8 Democrats on the Board of Legislators will not support the County Executive's proposed ice skating rink project at Kensico Dam Plaza. "The financial impact to taxpayers of this $24.7 million plus project is too high a price for Westchester County taxpayers to pay for a luxury item," said Majority Leader Catherine Borgia .

