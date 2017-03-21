$68,000 top trot at Yonkers goes to Aggressive
YONKERS, NY , Sunday, March 19, 2017-Aggressive angled off the cones and was up at the wire Sunday afternoon, winning Yonkers Raceway's $68,000 Open Trot. Starting from the pylons in the field of nine .
