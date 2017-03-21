$68,000 top trot at Yonkers goes to A...

$68,000 top trot at Yonkers goes to Aggressive

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: HarnessLink.com

YONKERS, NY , Sunday, March 19, 2017-Aggressive angled off the cones and was up at the wire Sunday afternoon, winning Yonkers Raceway's $68,000 Open Trot. Starting from the pylons in the field of nine .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loading them Up (Mar '07) Sat Donald J Wump 90
Nuri Harrigan of Teaneck Hates NYC and its people Mar 18 Nutella 1
NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09) Mar 17 stepmad 55
the red rail (Nov '08) Mar 17 Barb R 34
News Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N... Mar 17 333stenbrian 1
Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10) Mar 16 Habesgirl 226
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar 15 building seven 4
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC