03/25 Craft Brews and Barbecue Come to the Westchester County Center 3 PM

03/25 Craft Brews and Barbecue Come to the Westchester County Center

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Happy Valentine's Day and Happy St Patrick's Day to all Beer Drinkers! It's Christmas, New Years and St Patrick's Day all in one at the Beer Fest of Westchester March 25th at The Westchester County Center. Over 300 craft brews from all over the Region will be featured in the cozy comfort of the Westchester County Center.

