Yonkers Woman Pleads Guilty To Steali...

Yonkers Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing Nearly $1 Million From Employer

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

A Westchester woman is facing more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her victim while serving as a part-time personal assistant over the span of five years. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said Tuesday that Yonkers resident Joann Perrino, 60, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny after utilizing her victim's bank accounts for her own benefit, totaling $987,428.87 between January 2009 and May 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont 21 hr tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
News Man finds dead body in recently purchased house... Feb 13 cowboy 1
anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11) Feb 12 Tom 15
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Feb 9 Mani singh 56
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,651 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC