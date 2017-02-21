Yonkers Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing Nearly $1 Million From Employer
A Westchester woman is facing more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $1 million from her victim while serving as a part-time personal assistant over the span of five years. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said Tuesday that Yonkers resident Joann Perrino, 60, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny after utilizing her victim's bank accounts for her own benefit, totaling $987,428.87 between January 2009 and May 2014.
