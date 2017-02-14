Yonkers Teachers Must Answer Parents' Emails, Deal States
The new policy comes as a result of a deal reached last week, according to lohud.com, which reported that the district ought to have a proper email system in place for all teachers by September. Teachers will continue to use other methods to communicate with students like letters and telephone calls, according to lohud.com, which reported that teachers will not be required to return emails on weekends or holidays.
