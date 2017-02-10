Yonkers teachers' contract vote held up by email issue
Yonkers teachers may have signed a new contract in January, but the City Council has not yet voted on it. A month later, the issue A month later, the issue of how teachers send emails to parents has the potential to stall the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Mani singh
|56
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Feb 4
|Grizzly
|218
|Illegal deportation coming soon!!!!!!!!!!
|Feb 4
|LongDongSilver
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|The Bronx is another third world country.
|Feb 3
|Whitelivesmatter
|2
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC