Yonkers Man Pleads Guilty Following Fatal DWI Accident With .27 Percent BAC

45 min ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

A Westchester County man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty following a fatal drinking and driving accident when he had a blood alcohol content approaching four times the legal limit. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that 23-year-old Liam Perry, of Yonkers has pleaded guilty to a six-count indictment that includes felony charges of vehicular manslaughter for his role in the crash last summer that claimed the life of a man in Yonkers.

Yonkers, NY

