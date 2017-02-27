Yonkers Man Pleads Guilty Following Fatal DWI Accident With .27 Percent BAC

A Westchester County man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty following a fatal drinking and driving accident when he had a blood alcohol content approaching four times the legal limit. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that 23-year-old Liam Perry, of Yonkers has pleaded guilty to a six-count indictment that includes felony charges of vehicular manslaughter for his role in the crash last summer that claimed the life of a man in Yonkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.