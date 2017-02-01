Yonkers Man Picked Up On Outstanding Warrant
A Yonkers man was arrested in Yorktown over the weekend following a routine traffic stop that revealed he had an active warrant in his home city, police said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Yorktown Police Department announced that Yonkers resident Prince Lee, 24, was arrested on Saturday after being stopped for operating a motor vehicle without a muffler.
