Woman Rescued From Roof Following Fierce Westchester House Fire

Three people had to be rescued from an Elm Street property in New Rochelle on Thursday night after a fire tore through the multi-family home. Shortly before 7 p.m. fire crews received emergency calls about a fire that broke out at 198 Elm St., sending flames billowing through windows on the top floor, officials said.

