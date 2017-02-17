Westchester Psychologist Pleads Guilty To Shooting Husband In Head

A 48-year-old Westchester resident and former New York Police Department psychologist pleaded guilty Friday in the 2013 shooting of her husband. At approximately 4 a.m. on Nov, 14, 2013 police and EMS were called after the victim, Kenneth Dearden, woke up with a pain on the left side of his head, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said.

