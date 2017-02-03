Weather Forecast: Cold grips the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley will be gripped by cold temperatures over the next few days. News 12 Meteorologist Brysen Van Eck says while high temperatures will News 12 Meteorologist Brysen Van Eck says while high temperatures will be in the low 30s today, the wind chill will make it feel like it is in the teens.
