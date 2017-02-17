WC official pushes for passage of the Immigrant Protection Act
One day after demonstrating during the "Day Without Immigrants" protests, Westchester County Legislator Virginia Perez is pushing for the passage of the Immigrant Protection Act. Perez, who immigrated to the United States when she was 10 years old, is co-sponsor of the proposed law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|Feb 13
|cowboy
|1
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Tom
|15
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Feb 4
|Grizzly
|218
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC