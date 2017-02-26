VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Has Surprise Message for Lin-Manuel Miranda on Oscar Red Carpet
The cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda 's smash-hit HAMILTON, including Mandy Gonzalez , Alysha Deslorieux , Lexi Lawson , Jordan Fisher and Taran Killam taped a special message for the Oscar-nominated playwright on tonight's red carpet. The Tony winner, wearing a tux from the same shop in Yonkers, NY where he rented his high school senior prom tux, is accompanied by his proud mom on Hollywood's biggest night.
