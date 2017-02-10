Updated Snowfall Predictions For Late...

Updated Snowfall Predictions For Latest Storm To Hit Yonkers

Parts of New England could see up to two feet of snow from the storm that will impact the Hudson Valley on Sunday. Areas north of I-287 in the Hudson Valley could see up to 4 inches of snowfall accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

