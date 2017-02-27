Update On Saunders High School's Status After Fire Will Be Issued Sunday
District officials anticipate Saunders Trades and Technical High School on Palmer Road in Yonkers will be open for classes on Monday after an early morning fire ignited Saturday. But students, staff, faculty and families will not know for sure until a recorded telephone update is sent by the district Sunday are investigations are completed and damage and cleanup assessed.
