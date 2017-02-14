Teen Missing Since Early January Could Be In Westchester

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public's help in locating a teenager that has been missing for nearly a month and may be in Yonkers. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Childre n and New Windsor Police Department have issued a missing person report for 15-year-old Aaliyah Legrand, who has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 10. Aaliyah has been described by police as a 5-foot 1-inch female weighing approximately 120 pounds.

