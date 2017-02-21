Suspicious activity prompts large Yonkers police presence
Police have been searching several Yonkers neighborhoods overnight because of what they describe as "suspicious activity." Police swarmed the area along Jervis Road and Tibbits Police swarmed the area along Jervis Road and Tibbits Brook Park around 1 a.m. today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y...
|Wed
|Jokerman
|1
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|Feb 13
|cowboy
|1
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Tom
|15
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC