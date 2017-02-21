Suspicious activity prompts large Yon...

Suspicious activity prompts large Yonkers police presence

Read more: News12.com

Police have been searching several Yonkers neighborhoods overnight because of what they describe as "suspicious activity." Police swarmed the area along Jervis Road and Tibbits Police swarmed the area along Jervis Road and Tibbits Brook Park around 1 a.m. today.

