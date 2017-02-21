State Police Conduct Speed Enforcemen...

State Police Conduct Speed Enforcement Detail On Sprain Brook Parkway

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

New York State Police troopers issued more than 50 tickets on the Sprain Brook Parkway on Wednesday morning during a special traffic detail. Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, state police conducted a speed enforcement detail in Yonkers, which resulted in the issuance of 58 total tickets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y... 18 hr Jokerman 1
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Tue tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
News Man finds dead body in recently purchased house... Feb 13 cowboy 1
anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11) Feb 12 Tom 15
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC