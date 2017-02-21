State Police Conduct Speed Enforcement Detail On Sprain Brook Parkway
New York State Police troopers issued more than 50 tickets on the Sprain Brook Parkway on Wednesday morning during a special traffic detail. Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, state police conducted a speed enforcement detail in Yonkers, which resulted in the issuance of 58 total tickets.
