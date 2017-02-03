Sprain Brook Parkway Chain-Reaction Nine-Car Crash Injures Two
Two people were injured during a nine-car pile-up on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers just after midnight Wednesday, according to the New York State Police. The crash happened after a driver traveling southbound, north of Tuckahoe Road, hit the guardrail, spinning his vehicle into oncoming traffic, state police said.
