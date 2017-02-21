Showtime's 'Billions' Returns With Ma...

Showtime's 'Billions' Returns With Many Scenes Shot In Westchester

For fans of Showtime's "Billions," watching the struggle between Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis in the world of New York high finance is like "old home week" for Westchester and Rockland county residents with tons of scenes filmed in familiar spots. In the award-winning drama, U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades and the hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod are on a collision course as they try to outmaneuver each other.

