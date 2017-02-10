Richard Haas's Exhibition Opening at OSilas Gallery Brings Area Mayors
Muralist Richard Haas's exhibition, "Dreams & Reality: Visions of Urban Architecture," opened Thursday, Feb. 2, at OSilas Gallery at Concordia College in Bronxville. The opening reception was a grand celebration of Haas and his work.
