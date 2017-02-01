Police search for possible bank robber
Yonkers police are searching for the person who possibly robbed a bank in Yonkers. Police have not commented on the investigations, but sources tell News Sources tell News 12 that a suspect robbed the Westchester Bank on Central Park Avenue around 12:30 p.m. today.
