Police Investigating Body Found Near ...

Police Investigating Body Found Near On Central Park Avenue In Yonkers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

A man's body was found in the snow at Burger King on Central Avenue in Yonkers on Monday, according to police. Detectives are actively investigating the death of the unidentified man, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man finds dead body in recently purchased house... 3 hr cowboy 1
anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11) Sun Tom 15
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Feb 9 Mani singh 56
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Feb 4 Grizzly 218
Illegal deportation coming soon!!!!!!!!!! Feb 4 LongDongSilver 2
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb 3 Anonymous 3
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC