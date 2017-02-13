Police Investigating Body Found Near On Central Park Avenue In Yonkers
A man's body was found in the snow at Burger King on Central Avenue in Yonkers on Monday, according to police. Detectives are actively investigating the death of the unidentified man, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|3 hr
|cowboy
|1
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Tom
|15
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Feb 4
|Grizzly
|218
|Illegal deportation coming soon!!!!!!!!!!
|Feb 4
|LongDongSilver
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC